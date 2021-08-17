Education Committee of Parliament visits Takoradi Technical University and others

The Committee on Education of Ghana’s Parliament have paid a working visit to the Takoradi Technical University and other TVET centres to ascertain how investment in the sector was adopting to quality human capital production for industry and the oil and gas sector.

The Takoradi Technical University since its conversion in 2016, has witnessed massive injection in terms of Technical infrastructure to enable it produce men and women with competency based skills for the development of the country.

Such investment, Professor Kweku Bondzie-Micah, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, said was in areas of various state of the art infrastructure, training facilities and laboratories.

He stated that the school, under TVET could now boost of six modern laboratories, three storey 15 units lecture halls, library, ICT and accommodation for teachers.

The school through the facility continue to train more hands for the oil and gas sector.

In the meantime, the Akatakyi campus of the University, he noted, was grappling with defects, bad road network, accommodation and transportation challenges and called on the Committee to as a matter of urgency help resolve the issues.

The University, however, has intention of mobilizing students to the campus to make it useful come 2021/2022 academic year.

“We intend moving all second and third year electrical, welding and mechanical students to the campus despite transportation cost…we need investors to develop hostels for us.”

Professor Micah therefore called for COTVET’s assistance in vamping the place.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Kwabena Amankwah Asamoah, urged the University to engage with the Committee on all matters bordering its development to enhance their production.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Director General of the Ghana Commission for TVET of the Ministry of Education, said the facility visited was to enable the legislators have a good overview of investment in the TVET sector, understand the area and the need for government to commit more resources into the area, for a faster socioeconomic advancement of the country.

“We are here to see how investment in the areas are helping to solve the Technical manpower needs of the country, particularly that this University is sited in the oil and gas enclave of the country, and the need for quality artisans and technical men to penetrate the Industry”.

Dr. Asamoah said the Ghana Bereau of Welding had been instituted to help in training and certify the critical Mass with the potency to grow local content and participation.

“Our certification does not only become home used but one that can be appreciated no matter the boundary of Operations…we are investing in infrastructure, capacity to achieve this in the shortest possible time,” the Director General added.

The team also conducted similar engagement with the Takoradi Technical Institute and the NVTI.

The twenty member committee oversees expenditure, infrastructure and policy direction to promote quality education.