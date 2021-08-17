Education Director advises retired Educationists to bring their experiences on board

Retired Directors of Education have been told to bring their rich experiences to bear as the country seeks to fashion out quality educational policy formulation and implementation in the country.

Ms. Mary Owusu Afriyie, Ashanti Regional Director of Education, who made the call said it was important that retired Directors of Education who had played various roles in the country’s educational development, brought their wealth of experiences to bear to ensure the delivery of quality education for Ghanaian children.

This, they could do by participating and contributing to the national discourse on education and engaging government and its agencies on policy formulation and development and the district assemblies on the implementation of the policies to ensure the success of the country’s educational system.

Ms Owusu Afriyie made the call at the inauguration of the Association of Retired Directors of Education in the Ashanti region in Kumasi.

Ms. Owusu Afriyie encouraged the retired Directors to document all their observations on the current system of education in the country and come out with recommendations based on their experiences, to be used to help improve the standard of education in the country.

They should also consider adopting schools in their immediate localities and extend support to such schools, while encouraging communities on the importance of equitable and inclusive education as stated in the Sustainable Development Goal four.

This, Ms. Owusu Afriyie said, would go a long way to motivate parents in such communities to be more responsible in the education of their children and wards and commended the retired Directors for coming together to form such an important association in the region.

Mr. Joseph Kwabena Onyinah, a former Ashanti Regional Director of Education and Chairman of the Association, said the objective of the formation of the Association was to help improve the standard of education through dialogue and stakeholders engagements.

He said the Association which was started in 2018, currently had thirty members and called for support from the Ghana Education Service and other key stakeholders in education to achieve its objective.

Other executive members of the Association are; Mr. K. Baffour Awuah Secretary, Mrs. Agnes Boachie, Treasurer and Mr. Isaac Amonoo Organizer.

Mrs. Lydia Osei, a former Deputy Director General of Ghana Education Service, who chaired the event expressed dismay about the current state of affairs in the country’s educational system.

She entreated politicians to desist from the interference and allow educationists who had the requisite knowledge and expertise to manage the educational system to deliver quality education to Ghanaian children.