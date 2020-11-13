The Bono East Regional Directorate of Education is to set up an advocacy taskforce to monitor and ensure all school-going age children in the region are enrolled in schools in the next academic calendar.



Composition of the taskforce will comprise all key stakeholders in education in the region who will undergo a two-week training to carry on with their tasks, Mrs Effua Amuah, the Acting Bono East Regional Director of Education told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Nkoranza.

The taskforce, she added would interact with parents, identify and help address pertinent challenges obstructing the education of their children.

She said the advocacy was birthed by the “Back-to-School Campaign” introduced and being implemented by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to minimize school-drop-outs and improve on retention rate.

Mrs Amuah said the COVID-19 had affected and slowed down the nation’s progress in education, saying as a result of the long stay of children in homes due to the COVID-19, it was imperative to motivate parents to send their children to school.

She called on traditional rulers, Assembly Members, Unit Committees, and religious leaders to support the campaign to achieve desirable results.