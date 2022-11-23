Education, employment sector will be transformed through TVET – Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has reiterated Government’s commitment to transforming the educational sector and promotion of job creation through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He said through TVET government intended to enhance the skills and competences of the youth for the world of work.

“Jobs and its complimentary skills set are changing, as such, there is the need to build the competences and skills of the country’s workforce to meet these changing times,” he added.

Dr Adutwum made these remarks at the opening of the 2022 National TVET Expo and Awards in Accra.

The three-day event seeks to provide a platform for multi-sectoral collaboration towards promoting TVET.

The event was held on the theme: “Building an Industrialised Ghana: the role of TVET”.

Dr Adutwum said TVET education was undergoing restructuring to make it lucrative and a choice of study for young people.

He said the Government had comprehensively retooled and resourced TVET education to match the changing phase of education across the world.

“TVET holds enormous potential for propelling Ghana’s economy restructuring and growth. In this regard, Government has invested in the area through the introduction of key reforms and logistics,” he added.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General, Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said they were committed to change the negative perception of TVET.

He said the Commission was poised to reposition and rebrand TVET education for national development.