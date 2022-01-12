Education is an obligation in Islam-Ms Alidu

Ms Hawa Alidu, Chief Executive Officer ‘Miss Muslimah Ghana Foundation’ (MMG) and a philanthropist has disclosed that it is an obligation under Islam that both genders go through all forms of education.

“This is why there is a Hadith that says acquiring knowledge is obligatory to the Muslim man and woman,” she said.

Ms Alidu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema said it was the duty of every parent to provide their children with home training as well as formal education to boost their upbringing and style of living.

She said children with proper upbringing were outstanding, outspoken, and reliable within the community.

Ms Alidu explained that the man was solely the breath-winner of the family no matter the position they find themselves, while mothers managed the family, took children through the right path, fed and nursed the family, and made sure things were in order within the household.

She said a man, on the other hand, provided food, shelter, financial support to the family, provided education, medical care, and safety within the household.

She said the specific roles helped both genders to manage their responsibilities irrespective of what they do; “women should, therefore, engage in professions that will help them play their respective roles as mothers effectively”.

Ms Alidu said women should be able to differentiate between their professional work to that of their responsibilities at home; “women should know themselves well and that of the man they court before settling for marriage”.

She said one reason why some Muslim husbands preferred their wives to be housewives was to prevent them from deviating from their roles and responsibilities at home.

“Most Muslim men also think that once the woman is educated, they tend to rub shoulders with them in the decision-making process, others also prefer educated women who would help them during the decision-making process and teach their children through the right path,” Ms Alidu alluded.

According to Ms Alidu, “this is why we must know our partners’ needs and wants through courtships before marriage”.