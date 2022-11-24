Education is key to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals – Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo warned that the world was at risk of not meeting the 2030 deadline to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but said education could help get the world back on track. The president was speaking alongside Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at an event hosted by Education Above All Foundation at the FIFA Fan Festival hours before their teams met in the World Cup.

“The 2030 SDGs will not be met,” President Akufo-Addo warned. “There is therefore a need to scale up and accelerate action. The SDGs are a blueprint for a better and equitable world, where men and women are treated equally with the same dignity and respect the same access to tools of learning and distribution of social product. Education has such a central role to play in this,” he added.

Addressing a group of dignitaries before the game, Portuguese President Rebelo de Sousa said, “The right of access to education is the vital thing that makes the difference. When we speak of equality and inclusive education we speak of the future and a long term vision.”

Both presidents also stressed the importance of the digital ongoing revolution, with the need for better education in those fields, such as STEM, as well as the energetic revolution.

Presidents Akufo-Addo and Rebelo de Sousa also exchanged jerseys, a symbolic act showing that only through working together in partnership to bring about inclusive access to education.

The presidential dialogue was part of Education Above All’s Scoring 4 the Goals campaign which is being held on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament. The campaign aims to raise awareness for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the global blueprint for prosperity and peace for all.