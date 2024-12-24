Education Minister Announces December 29 Release for 2024 WASSCE Results

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has confirmed that the results of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released by December 29, 2024.

This announcement follows the Minister’s recent visit to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) printing facility in Accra, where he assessed the progress of the exam results.

WAEC had previously reported issues with its scanners, which are crucial for the marking and release of results. The Council attributed the delay to faulty equipment and its inability to replace the scanners due to outstanding debts. In response, the Ministry of Education allocated GHC25 million to WAEC to address these challenges.

During his visit, Dr. Adutwum expressed confidence in the progress made by WAEC and reassured the public that the results would be released on schedule. “This morning, we visited WAEC and we have been taken around, and they are working diligently. By December 29 or before, the results will be out, enabling universities to proceed with the admission process for students pursuing degree and diploma programs,” he said.

Dr. Adutwum, alongside the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, commended WAEC for its efforts, noting that staff were working around the clock during the holiday period to ensure timely delivery of the results. He expressed gratitude for WAEC’s commitment to supporting students’ continued education despite the challenges.