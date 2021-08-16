Education Minister, Asantehene, Tepamanhene and 17 others honoured

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Paramount Chief of Tepa, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, and seventeen other persons have been honoured at a special ceremony at Tepa in the Ashanti region on Saturday.

The award ceremony, which was in two categories, saw the Education Minister, Asantehene and the Tepamanhene being honoured for their support towards the development of education at Tepa and the country as a whole while the other awardees were also honoured for contributing in diverse ways towards the socio-economic development of Tepa and its surrounding communities.

Dr Adutwum and the Tepamanhene were present to receive their citations. The Asantehene’s award was received by Barima Ogyeabour Amankwa Adunan I, Paramount Chief of Kuntanase who represented the Asantehene.

The other awardees were five politicians and 12 clergy persons of diverse backgrounds for their role in the development of Tepa and the socio-economic development of Ghana were also presented with a plaque.

In attendance were the Director-General for National Disaster Management Organization, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Mr Asamoah Boateng, Director-General, State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) and Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing among others.

The annual award event was organised by the Divine Key Believers Network-Ghana in collaboration with Prince Hampel World Outreach (UK), and the Tepa Local Council of Churches to reward individuals who have distinguished themselves in the socio-economic development of the area and the rest of the country.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in his short address, expressed his profound gratitude to the Tepamanhene and other organisers for the honour done him.

He commended the Asantehene for his lead role in the development of education in the Ashanti region and the country in general and also lauded the Tepahene for his vision to promote the development of education in his area and called on other chiefs to emulate this good initiative of complementing government effort at transforming the country through education.

The Education Minister emphasised that the development of good education required the collective effort of various facets of the economy and therefore called on all to contribute their quota towards attaining such a feat.

He said, “although the government is doing everything possible to provide the needed resources towards the development of education if all stakeholders do not play their collective roles, it would be very difficult to get the right results”.

Citation

The citation which was presented by Professor Prince Hampel, President of Prince Hampel World Outreach (UK) read, ” Hon. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, we believe that God Almighty has appointed you as a Joshua to continue the good works of your predecessors in the Education Ministry to bring a new face to Ghana’s Education Sector and that was why He chose you through His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana. Indeed, you have proven beyond reasonable doubt that indeed you are a man to bring transformation into the nation’s education.

“You have also fought a good fight in the Covid-19 pandemic season and has stabilized education in the country”.

The President and the entire board of Divine Key Believers Network-Ghana in collaboration with Prince Hampel World Outreach (UK), and the Tepa Local Council of Churches wish to say a big Ayekoo for honouring this invitation and celebrating our hero Nana Adusei Atwerewa Ampem I”.

Background

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, was appointed a Deputy Minister of Education during the 1st term of office of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Due to his hard work and the innovative initiatives he introduced into the education sector during the 1st term, the government had no option than to make him a substantive Education Minister during the 2nd term to continue with the good works he started.

Notable among the initiatives he introduced were the double-track system into Senior High School level which saw more than 400,000 other students also going to school instead of staying home as a result of lack of accommodation space in schools.

His dream of supporting the government to promote the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, revamping the Technical, Vocational Education ad Training (TVET) are just a few of the good initiatives he was promoting to transform the nation’s socio-economic development.