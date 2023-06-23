Education Minister calls for clean educational system

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has called for the development of “a clean educational system by eliminating leakages and examination malpractices”.

He said that would be done when stakeholders assisted the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to grow digitally.

“Once we all do that, then we can create an educational system that transforms the fortunes of our nation.”

Dr Adutwum was speaking at the WAEC’s 39th Excellence and Distinction Awards for WASSCE 2022 Candidates in Accra.

He commended WAEC for stopping examination leakages at the BECE level over the past two years, saying: “WAEC, you have within your authority to stop this menace of examination leakages. I am looking forward to serialise questions within the examination room.

“Whatever it takes, malpractices must end, examination leakage must be stopped,” he stressed and challenged WAEC to look at creation as the highest level of learning. Critical thinkers must come together to collaboratively learn and communicate. That is where the future of our nations lies. The future of the nation does not lie in the hands of those who teach our children to memorise facts and list fact and explain facts.”

He, therefore, called pupils and students to become critical thinkers, who could think on their feet.

“We want to see students proffer solutions to challenges not memorise the facts of the teacher.”

He said teachers were not going to change the way they taught if examinations were grounds of memorisation.

Dr Adutwum advised teachers to use case study approaches to enable pupils and students to acquire critical thinking skills.

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General, Ghana Education Service, lauded teachers for their dedication to work and mentoring candidates, adding “your dedication has paid off”.

Mr Pateh Bah, Registrar, WAEC, noted that candidates who were awarded at the Council’s Excellence Awards had never exhibited impropriety in their conduct in respect of examination and continued to excel after completing high school.