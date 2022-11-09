Education Minister commissions STEAM Centre for Accra High SHS

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education on Wednesday commissioned the newly built Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM)Centre at the Accra High Senior High School.

The facility, which is the first of the 20 STEAM centres in the country, is equipped with modern equipment to aid effective teaching and learning in science education.

The Centre was set up in collaboration with the Israeli government.

Dr Adutwum said the Centre was a testimony of the government’s commitment to STEAM education, saying “this is our best choice to transform education in the country.”

“We have all the natural resources in the country, yet we are underdeveloped. We can become a developed nation by being determined to excel and changing the narrative,” he said.

He said the Ministry was working assiduously to produce students who would be innovative and critical thinkers to solve problems for national development.

The Minister said the government had built a STEM High School in Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region with 12 science laboratories.

He stressed that three girls STEM schools were under construction in Kumasi, Kpong Katamanso and Weija in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Adutwum stated that the country needed creative students to be fit for purpose and advance the country’s socio-economic development.

He urged the students to take advantage of the Centre and learn hard to be responsible citizens, as well as produce more engineers and scientists in the country.

Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director General, Ghana Education Service said the government over the last six years had been pursuing educational reforms to equip learners with 21st Century skills to participate fully in the industrial revolution.

STEM education, he stated, was not negotiable, and the government would continue to pursue educational reforms for the socio-economic transformation of the country.

He encouraged students to take an interest in offering science related courses since only 12 per cent of students in SHSs were pursuing science courses.

Mr Yoram Doitch, the Chief Executive Officer, ROBO Group expressed satisfaction in collaboration with the country to develop the skills and potentials of the students in science and technology.