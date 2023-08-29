Education Minister engages teachers on transformation agenda

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has begun a series of engagements with teachers as part of efforts to ensure effective implementation of the new educational reforms in the country.

The goal is to share the transformation agenda with teachers who have direct contact with students to bridge the gap between policy and the implementation of the new vision of equipping learners with 21st century skills.

The Ministry is pursuing policies geared towards accelerating socio-economic transformation of Ghana and the teacher was at the center of that agenda.

Teachers in the Ashanti Region, who were the first to be engaged by the Minister, hailed him for the historic direct engagement with teachers as major stakeholders in education to transform the sector.

They said the initiative was the way to go in tackling the core challenges facing the teaching fraternity, whose role was critical to achieving the desired learning outcomes.

The meeting was attended by about 1,500 teachers drawn from all 43 districts across the region, which was put together by the Regional Education Directorate under the leadership of Dr Kwame Amankra Appiah, the Regional Director.

Also in attendance were officials of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.

Dr Adutwum acknowledged the key role of teachers in educational growth and the need to resource them to deliver quality tuition to produce the right human resource for accelerated national development.

“The future of Ghana is in your hands, and we are determined to change the history of this country with your support,” he said.

He said education was not an end but a means to an end where an equitable society was created for the general good of the masses.

“When I talk about transforming basic education, I am talking about getting opportunity for those who may be less privileged to prepare themselves for schools that are perceived to be the reserve of the affluent in society.”

He commended teachers for their commitment to duty and implored them to work harder to improve learning outcomes as the Ministry took steps to reward their sacrifices.

The Government was building smart classrooms in junior high schools across the country to create a conducive environment for academic work and prepare pupils to handle courses at the second cycle level.

Dr Adutwum, who has been championing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education, entreated the teachers to embrace the new direction of education in Ghana to train students to effectively compete in the fourth industrial revolution.