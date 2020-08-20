Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education has inaugurated a 10-member committee in Accra to deliberate and advise on modalities for the reopening of schools in the pre-tertiary subsector for the approval of the President.
This followed President Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation on Sunday August 16, 2020 which disclosed government’s intention to consider the reopening of schools after the shutdown in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic breakout.
A statement from the Ministry signed by Mr Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, the Press Secretary to the Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the Minister at a ceremony charged the committee to bring their expertise and experience to bear and consult all stakeholders on the way forward on all relevant issues.
The Committee, chaired by Professor Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and currently the Chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees, has representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, UNICEF, the private school sector and parents.
The Committee, the statement said, was expected to report to the Minister on Monday September 21, 2020 on its recommendations.
Dr Prempeh thanked the Committee for accepting the important national assignment.
Prof. Fobih thanked the Minister for entrusting them with the responsibility and gave him an assurance that the Committee would be diligent in all its deliberations and learn lessons from the recent limited reopening for final year students.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505
What are we doing to our future leaders. The other time the president announced that he had set up a committee chaired by the senior minister to advice on reopening of schools. Didn’t that committee do any work? Today the minister too has set up a another committee on reopening. Oh Ghanaian politicians. When it was election primaries, voter registration exercise and political campaigns there’s no COVID. What science and data is informing the president decision to reopen the airport when schools remain closed. If the minister is expecting the report of the committee on 21st September, when are the children going to go to school. Is it not obvious that the government is deliberately running away from responsibility to fund free shs by keeping children at home. If indeed the children are the major concern, won’t the parents who are in trotro, market places, political arena etc contract the virus and infect the children at home,? Pathetically the suppose children we are protecting are on the street selling, others getting pregnant and wasting away. Why do Ghanaians look on for our future leaders to be sacrificed and no one is talking. They are destroying the children future and the effect will soon unfold. For private school teachers, I won’t comment about their agony because it is demonstrably clear they are not part of the government agenda so they can starve to death.
Oh I couldn’t agree more with the school of thought that said “politics is a serious business go be left in the hands of politicians.”