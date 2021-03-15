Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has met heads of the various agencies under the Ministry to share the vision of transformation of the education sector.

Dr Adutwum told the heads that his main goal was to fulfil the President’s vision, who had set a bold national agenda for education transformation.

The transformation, he said, was crucial to strengthen the important role education played in every facet of the economy.

“No country can develop without education hence the need for the best minds and talents to be developed to support the growth of the country,” he said.

In attendance were the heads of the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Library Board; the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, National Teachers Council, National Service Scheme, National Schools Inspectorate Authority, and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, among others.

Dr Adutwum urged them to strive to work as a team and put in place the right strategies, which could help in the attainment of the President’s agenda of transforming the sector.

He pledged to operate an open door policy and urged the heads to always bring their views and ideas on board for the collective good of the Ministry and the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday March 5, swore into office 28 ministers including Dr Adutwum, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, and then Deputy Minister of Education from 2017 to 2020, as the substantive Minister.

Mr Benjamin K. Gyasi, the Chief Director of the Ministry, on behalf the heads, pledged to support the Minster to ensure the President’s dream of transformation was achieved.