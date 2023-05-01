Education Minister pays surprise visit to his class three teacher

How would you feel if a Minister of State you taught in class three walks into your home unannounced just to say thank you for the role you played in shaping his or her life.

It would surely be one of your proudest moment as a teacher, I daresay.

Well, that sums up how 87 year-old retired teacher, popularly known as Teacher Dapaah felt when Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana’s Education Minister visited him at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

Looking feeble with speech difficulties, the octogenarian could only exhibit excited facial expressions as his family introduced his former pupil who had risen to become a Cabinet Minister to him.

Although he could not respond to the pleasantries of the Minister, the demeanour of the old man depicted a happy man seeing the fruits of his labour.

He wore a warm smile as he shook the hands of Dr. Adutwum with so much pride and honour – suggesting he will die a happy man having lived to witness that proud moment.

The Minister who has been on a four-day working visit in the Ashanti Region, took some time off his itinerary to see his former teacher who had long retired from active service.

Meeting his teacher for the first time after many years, according to him, brought fond memories of his primary school days at Jachie in the Bosomtwe District where he grew up as a child.

He thanked Mr. Dapaah for being part of his formative years and asked for God’s continuous blessings for his sacrifices in shaping many lives as a teacher.