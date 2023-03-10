Education Ministry introduces pre-engineering programme for non-science students in the University

The Minister of Education said the Ministry has introduction of a one-year pre-engineering programme offered at some selected universities for students with non-science backgrounds.

The one-year programme is for non-science students who wish to pursue engineering at the tertiary level.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the sector minister, made this announcement on Thursday, March 9, 2023, when he paid an unannounced school visit to Osu Presby Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region.

As part of the visit, the minister inspected most of the classrooms while lessons were ongoing and he shared lessons from his life experiences and that of other great personalities like Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president and Barrack Obama, the former United States of America president, and many others.

The Minister encouraged the students to study hard and excel regardless of their various backgrounds.

He pledged to furnish some classrooms with paints and louvre blades to make it a convenient learning environment for students and also provide textbooks for efficient learning.