Education Ministry Working To Ensure Ghana Achieves 60% Science Training By 2030

The Ministry of Education is working out plans to ensure that the training of students in the Sciences moves to 60 per cent by 2030, Rev John Ntim Forddjour, a Deputy Minister of Education has said.

Already, the Ministry is to begin a one-year pre-engineering course at the University of Mines, Tarkwa and the Pentecost University to leverage the Public-Private partnership and prepare the minds of students towards taking up Science courses.

Rev Ntim Fordjour announced this during the 2020/2021 graduation programme and 2021/2022 matriculation programmes for the Nursing and Medical students of the Family Health University College in Accra on Thursday.

He said government was also working out with stakeholders to introduce students to a one-year pre-medical programme to encourage most of them to train as medical personnel to narrow the doctor-patient ratio in the country.

The Deputy Minister explained that although Ghana was ranked 14th in South Saharan Africa with over 6000 patients to a doctor, there was the need to adopt pragmatic measures that could increase the number of doctors in the system.

He commended the staff and management of the Family Health University College (FHUC) for complementing government in the training of medical personnel and gave the assurance that government would continue to create an enabling environment for better collaborations.

He called on the students to let the investments their parents made count by exhibiting professionalism in their fields of work.

Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, Founder and President of the FHUC said the vision of the School is to produce highly qualified nurses and midwives for equitable distribution of quality healthcare.

“The privilege of joining the school comes with the responsibility of upholding the school’s vision.

“I therefore encourage you to strive for excellence and be disciplined. You should carefully apportion the time you spend on your books, on social engagements and on social media. Be analytical, and learn how to question received wisdom in a refined manner. Your primary aim for coming here is to study and I urge you to channel your energies in that direction.

“This is a University College with an extraordinary vision and mission. It is uniquely and strategically situated to overlook the Atlantic Ocean giving it an ambience highly conducive for learning.”

He urged the students to be mindful of the Matriculation Oath they took and go by it and be guided by the rules and regulations in the Students’ Handbook.”

To the graduands, he said their hard work would pay off in the years to come.

“In my experience so far in life and career, the most rewarding and meaningful moments have come not from only using my talent or my knowledge but rather, from learning to summon courage and making the best out of opportunities. Be bold, firm and assertive.

“The choice you made to be part of the Family Health fraternity and to graduate from the School of Nursing and Midwifery indicates that you are someone who faces challenges and is ready to take up opportunities. There is nothing we need more in these days than people who are ready to face challenges. You can do it. You must do it.”