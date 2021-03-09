Botswana has committed to ensure academic learning continues across the country despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Learning should continue despite risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as education is a fundamental human right,” said Fidelis Molao, minister of Basic Education, Thursday. “We will do our best to offer whatever we can in partnership with non-governmental organizations and the private sector.”

The minister implored members of parliament to aggressively mobilize their constituents to assist schools to produce the desired outcomes,”because social and psychological support are of paramount importance to learners and teachers.”

“I know for sure that we will achieve more in the coming years as we embark on a journey to transform our education, and position Botswana as a knowledge-based economy,” said Molao, adding that it is not enough for members of parliament to only lament about lack of resources in schools.

“We need members to act decisively and ensure they find ways of facilitating the closing of gaps that they identify,” said Molao. Enditem