Education would encourage youth into agriculture

More youth would patronise agriculture, if they have a good understanding of it, Madam Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (STRATCOMM) has said.

She it was therefore important for the benefits of agriculture to be well explained to the youth, in order to have as many of them as possible, take interest in agricultural production.

She was speaking at a seminar held for students from the Agric Department of the University of Ghana in Accra on Friday.

The seminar was part of activities to mark the on-going Ghana Garden and Flower show in Accra.

Madam Cobbah said agriculture went beyond being a national agenda because food was a basic personal need for survival.

She urged all stakeholders to use Communication as a means of enlightening the youth about the benefits of indulging in Agriculture.

“Communication can draw out innovation. The youth would embrace agriculture if it is made attractive through good education,” she said.

Themed, “Nine years of Green Living”, the ninth Ghana Garden and Flower Show, comes to an end on Sunday, August 29, 2021.