Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education, has asked educational training institutions to embrace ICT and adapt to the contemporary practice of teaching and learning.

He said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had reinforced the need for educational institutions to adopt and make effective use of technology to transmit instructions to their students and pupils.

Dr Adutwum made the call in a virtual message transmitted at the 8th congregation of the Jackson College of Education (JCE) at Ayeduase, in the Oforikrom Municipality.

A total of 1, 024 trained teachers, made up of 477 males and 547 females received a Diploma in Basic Education through Distance Learning.

The Deputy Minister pointed out that virtual teaching and learning had become the norm in modern educational delivery.

There is, therefore, the need for schools and training institutions to invest in that area to stay relevant and contribute to the development of the human resource needs of the country.

Dr Adutwum lauded the JCE for adhering to best practices in line with quality assurance measures put in place by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

He advised the graduating teacher trainees to uphold the code of ethics of the teaching profession to enhance their image.

Mrs. Theodosia Wilhemina Jackson, Principal of the College, said the College had over the last eight years trained a total of 12, 411 qualified teachers for quality education delivery in the country.

The majority of these teachers who were jointly trained and issued with Diploma in Basic Education, by the College and the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), we’re currently offering their services in deprived Ghanaian communities.

“We vehemently believe, as an institution, that pupils in less privileged areas also deserve quality education as their peers in towns and cities,” Mrs. Jackson, noted.

She said children in deprived communities, when given the requisite educational opportunities, could also develop their potentials and groom into responsible adults and future leaders of the country.

Mrs. Jackson said as an institution that believed in continuous development and long-life learning, the College had introduced a project dubbed ‘Capacity Building Seminar’.

The objective is to create an arena to train students to obtain and retain the requisite knowledge and skills needed to accelerate their job competencies and employability.

The project since its introduction has focused on issues bothering on business communication, the new Ghana Education Service Curriculum, Teachers’ Licensure Examination, and the fundamentals of English Grammar.