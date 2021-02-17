Chinese kung fu should be included in Zambian school curriculum as a sport, a Zambian educationist has said.

Morgan Bwalya said Kung fu is an old Chinese sport that should be considered in Zambian schools.

“We are looking forward to seeing Zambian authority include kung fu as a sport in Zambian schools, we have seen that sport brings people of the world race together hence the need to have other foreign sport disciplines being promoted in our schools,” he said.

Bwalya is optimistic that the promotion of martial art in schools will also attract sponsorship from Chinese investors and other local stakeholders.

“We have noticed that there are only kung fu clubs at some selected few schools, that is a good initiative,” he said.

Noel Phiri, a student at Chingola secondary school welcomed the suggestion by Bwalya to have kung fu as a sport in Zambian public schools.

According to Phiri, the introduction of kung fu as a sport in schools will bring about discipline among the learners.

Kung fu, he said was a sport that can put Zambia on the world map especially during international competition forums.

“Zambia can be represented in international sports competitions through kung fu sport,” he said. Enditem