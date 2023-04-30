Educationist to contest NPP Presidential Primaries

Mr. Eric Sakyi Nkatiah, an educationist has declared his intention to context the Presidential Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Nkatiah who made this known in an interview with the Ghana New Agency (GNA) pledged to abide by the processes the party has put in place for the smooth conduct of the Presidential Primaries which will see party NPP making history by breaking the eight.

Mr Nkatiah, is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) stated that he was motivated by his desire to contribute to decision making and the development of the nation at the highest level of leadership.

“The decision to run the 2023 Presidential Primaries was taken after series of prayers, reflection, consultation with a number of the party grassroots with careful consideration, which was very a difficult decision to take, considering all the opportunities life and destiny had presented my way”, he stated.

Mr Nkatiah, a card bearing member of the NPP was born in Sunyani in the Bono Region and a Senior Lecturer at the Department of History Education of UEW and his major research interests are in Social Justice History, particularly Women’s History.

He began his academic career in 2004 as a Demonstrator at the department of history at the university of Cape Coast (UCC), became senior research assistant at the same university upon completion of a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree in history before moving to UEW in 2007 as a lecturer for his bachelor’s degree, he studied English and History at UCC.

He had his high school education at Saint Peter’s Senior High School at Nkwatia-Kwahu from 1989-1996 where he did both the ordinary Level and the advanced Level Examination in 1994-1996.

Mr Nkatiah was involved in student activism and leadership activities, where he developed his interest in leadership activism while a student, earlier, in 2000/2001 academic year, he became chairman of the public committee of the Local Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGUS) at UCC, President of Sehwi Oseikojokrom Students Union in the western North Region from 199-2003.

He served on the governing council of the UEW, the Academic Board of UEW as well as the Board of the Faculty of Social Science Education as the of Department of History and has been chairman of the board of the department of history education of UEW, a position he had held for a couple of years.

He is the author of beyond the lecture hall: What university students do not hear at lectures (2015), A History of Women in politics in Ghana, 1957-1992, volume 1 (2010); among many others.

“I am clear in my mind that my intention to contest the presidential primaries is for God and country and when given the nod, I will use my rich expertise to work with all and sundry of the party, particularly the grassroots, to break the eight for continuous development to better the lot of the entire citizenry of Ghana, he added.