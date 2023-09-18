EducationUSA College Fair held in Accra 

The United States (U.S.) Embassy in Ghana has opened this year’s EducationUSA College Fair in Accra for Ghanaians students interested in studying in the US.

The two-day Fair, which is in its second year, hosted more than 40 colleges and universities from the U.S. who took the students through their application processes and enrollment opportunities.

Ms. Laneice Brooker, Cultural Affairs Officer at the Embassy, said the purpose of the Fair was to open up Ghanaian students to tertiary educational opportunities in the US.

She said over the last year, thousands of Ghanaian students had been helped to apply to universities and colleges in the U.S.

She added that they had secured admissions across hundreds of accredited institutions and facilitated $7 million in financial aid and scholarships.

Ms Brooker said institutions were eager to welcome more Ghanaian students because of the diversity, both intellectual and cultural, that they brought to their U.S. classrooms.

“Last year’s Open Doors Report confirmed that more than 4,900 Ghanaians studied at 600 U.S. colleges and universities, across all 50 States during the 2021-22 academic year.”

“This represented a 16% increase over the previous year and continues the long-term growth trend among Ghanaian students,” she added.

Ms. Brooker said they were expecting more than 4000 Ghanaian students troop to the Fair in Accra.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, advised the Ghanaian students that were at the Fair, not limit themselves in the pursuit of excellence.

He urged them to explore the opportunities and programmes that foreign universities had to offer and be ambassadors of excellence wherever they found themselves.