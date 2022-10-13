Educators urged to implement gender equality play-based learning

Mr Austin Brako, Communication Director, Right to Play Ghana has advised stakeholders in the education sector to implement gender equality play-based learning to promote quality education at the basic school level.

He said gender responsive play-based learning was one of the tools to help children to explore and enhance their performance in school.

Mr Brako who gave the advice in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale indicated that “Play is not a luxury. Play is a necessity, which children need freedom and time to play.”

He called on Ghana Education Service to train teachers to be more gender aware and equip them with skills to understand and address the specific learning needs of both sexes in schools at the basic level.

He said, “There is a great need for a pronounced and profound national policy on play-based learning and this can be achieved by bringing together the relevant policymakers, Parliament, government agencies and international development organisations with expertise in this area to bring the country’s education to the level of international standard.”

Mr Brako also urged stakeholders to support the government to ensure that children were in a safe and secure learning environment provided with tools to effectively implement gender responsive play-based learning in schools.

Right To Play Ghana is a non-governmental organisation, which uses play-based learning approach to remove barriers in education and promote quality education.