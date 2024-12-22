Edudzi Tameklo Discusses John Mahama’s Commitment to Accountability Amid Corruption Allegations

The Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Tameklo, has revealed the immense pressure faced by former President John Dramani Mahama to halt investigations into corruption allegations during his tenure.

In a recent appearance on Key Points with Alfred Ocansey on TV3, Tameklo emphasized Mahama’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. He explained that despite significant opposition, Mahama remained resolute in ensuring that corrupt practices within his administration were addressed.

“Mahama believed in accountability. He was resolute, even in the face of fierce opposition,” Tameklo asserted, stressing that the former president was not deterred by the influence or power of those involved in corrupt activities.

Tameklo’s comments come at a time when there is increasing national attention on the need for transparency and responsibility within the government. He highlighted that Mahama’s leadership set a precedent, pointing to various cases where public officials were investigated and prosecuted for corrupt acts under his administration.

“This is the standard we should uphold, a standard of justice and transparency,” Tameklo concluded, reinforcing the importance of maintaining these values in governance.