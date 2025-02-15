Edudzi Tameklo Urges Legislation to Halt Last-Minute Appointments

In a call for reform, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, has urged the enactment of a law to stop authorities from making major appointments and recruitments in the critical three-month period before an election.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, February 15, Tameklo argued that such a law would help eliminate the practice of last-minute appointments, which he sees as a tactic used by outgoing governments to influence the public service transition.

“We need to reform what has been the practice or the norms over the period. One way to do that is through legislation… Maybe we need to legislate and put it in the law that three months to an election there shouldn’t be major decisions taken by way of contracts, employment, or mass recruitment,” Tameklo stated. His remarks come on the heels of recent controversial actions by the Akufo-Addo administration, which saw a flurry of appointments in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

This call for legislative intervention gains added significance amid the fallout from the government’s decision to revoke appointments made by the former administration after December 7, 2024. The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, issued a circular on February 10, 2025, directing all heads of government institutions to annul any such appointments and submit a comprehensive report by February 17, 2025. Debrah’s order, aimed at ensuring that near end-of-tenure decisions adhere to good governance practices, has sparked debate over its constitutional validity.

The controversy has also drawn criticism from within the New Patriotic Party. Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the NPP, has urged those affected by the revocation to seek legal redress, asserting that the order conflicts with the 1992 Constitution, Article 66(1). He argued that since H.E. Akufo-Addo was president until H.E. John Dramani Mahama was sworn in on January 7, 2025—despite winning the December 7, 2024 election—the decisions made during that period should be considered binding.

As the debate over last-minute appointments intensifies, Tameklo’s call for a clear legislative framework reflects a broader desire to promote fairness and transparency in public sector transitions. Proponents argue that such a law would not only curb undue influence but also safeguard the integrity of government institutions during election cycles. With voices on all sides demanding accountability, the issue is poised to be a focal point in discussions on governance and electoral reform in the coming months.