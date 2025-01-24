EDUWATCH Welcomes Haruna Iddrisu as Ghana’s New Education Minister

Education think tank, Africa Education Watch (EDUWATCH), has welcomed the appointment of Haruna Iddrisu as Ghana’s new Education Minister.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South was sworn in on January 22, 2025, by President John Dramani Mahama, making him the 16th person to assume this role in Ghana’s 4th Republic. Iddrisu, a native of northern Ghana, is noted for being the first Education Minister from that region, an area historically marked by significant educational disparities.

EDUWATCH, in its statement, highlighted Iddrisu’s extensive background as a student leader, government minister, and parliamentary leader, particularly noting his two-decade-long commitment to social development in his northern constituency. The think tank expressed confidence that his experience and understanding of the challenges in Ghana’s education system, especially at the basic education level, would enable him to drive essential reforms.

Iddrisu has pledged to prioritize educational equity during his tenure. He stressed his commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality education. In a statement on his X page, he said, “I am honored and humbled to have been sworn in as the Minister for Education. As we move forward, my priority is to ensure that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background.”

Following his swearing-in, Iddrisu made his first official visit to the Education Ministry, where he announced plans for a National Education Conference. The conference will serve as a platform for stakeholders—educators, policymakers, and civil society—to critically evaluate the current state of education and propose solutions to close the gaps in the system. Iddrisu reiterated his support for President Mahama’s vision of accessible, relevant, and high-quality education for all Ghanaians.

One of Iddrisu’s early priorities is addressing discrepancies in the reported beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program. While public figures and parliamentary records claim that 5.1 million students benefited from the program between 2017 and 2023, Iddrisu’s research suggests the number is closer to 3.9 million. He emphasized the need for accurate data to ensure clarity, accountability, and informed decision-making moving forward.

“My intention is not to discredit alternative figures, but to establish a credible baseline for future discussions and decisions,” he said. “Accurate data is essential for effective policy-making, and I am committed to ensuring that we rely on verified information as we move forward.”

As Iddrisu embarks on his tenure, he has pledged to use his leadership experience to drive reforms in Ghana’s education system, ensuring that it is not only accessible but also relevant to the challenges of the modern world. His leadership is expected to be pivotal in bridging the educational divide, particularly between rural and urban areas, while promoting greater efficiency and transparency in the sector.