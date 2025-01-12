Edward Addo Calls for Recognition After 47 Years as Ghana’s Top Timekeeper in Boxing

Edward Addo, a retired former employee of the Ministry of Defence, is reflecting on his remarkable 47 years as Ghana’s most dedicated timekeeper in boxing. He recently shared his desire to be honoured for his long-standing service to the sport.

Speaking on The Big Fight Night on Omashi TV, Addo expressed gratitude for being invited to the television studio for the first time. He noted that although he had occasionally been called in for scoring, this live appearance was a significant moment in his career.

Addo’s journey into the boxing world began as a referee, but he later transitioned to timekeeping when Brisco Addo, who had been handling the role, was unavailable. Over the years, the timekeeping role became a central part of his life, attending numerous boxing matches to ensure accurate timing.

“It’s a job that requires total concentration—watching the time, the referee, and the ring. It’s not a rewarding job, but we sacrifice for the development and promotion of Ghana boxing,” he shared.

Although Addo works both in professional and amateur boxing, he acknowledged that the financial compensation for his efforts is minimal, and his work often places him in risky situations. Nonetheless, he remains grateful for the protection and mercy he has received over the years.

A major influence in his career was Mr. Teddy Lamptey, formerly of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association, who introduced Addo to the sport he has now come to love deeply.

Looking ahead, Addo is optimistic about the future of Ghana boxing, despite some challenges. He believes the sport is gaining popularity and hopes that with improved security and a deeper understanding of the boxing industry, Ghana can overcome any hurdles. He also called on the new political administration to invest in sports, especially boxing, which has proven to be a key area where Ghana can achieve success on the international stage, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Outside of his boxing career, Addo is a family man, married with five children. He enjoys Ga Kenkey and fried fish, with boxing remaining his favourite hobby. His admiration for the sport extends to his favourite boxer, Ike Bazooka Quartey, and his favourite trainer, Vincent Akai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club.