Mr Edwin Amoako, the Commercial Director, Fanmilk Ghana Limited has been adjudged 2019 Chartered Institute of Marketing,Ghana (CIMG) Marketing practitioner of the year.

The award, organised by CIMG is the theme: “Marketing in a disruptive era”.

Mr Amoako was recognized for his role in leading the marketing unit at Fanmilk in 2019, and was instrumental in successfully introducing Super Yogo, a new Fanmilk product to the Ghanaian market.

FanYogo, a flagship brand under Mr Amoako’s portfolio was also adjudged Product of The Year in the Manufacturing Category.

As a business leader, Mr Amoako was at the forefront of his company’s transformation journey that led FanMilk into becoming Danone and rolled out marketing campaigns that helped deliver 8 per cent sales growth in the year under review.

His citation reads:

“During your tenure, Super Yogo over delivered on all its financial key performance indicators, as it reached 250,000 sampling contacts, 90 percent distribution priority channels as against a target of 60 per cent and chalked a customer service level of 94 percent as against a target of 90 percent.”

In his acceptance speech, Mr Amoako expressed gratitude to the organizers of the awards for the recognition.

“It is one thing, knowing you put in the work but it is another feeling to get recognized by the marketing community for the impact of your work,” he said.

The 2019 CIMG practitioner of the year has close to two decades of business leadership and marketing experience both locally and internationally.

Over the years of his career, he has worked with brands including Nestle, Surfline and Starkist.

Mr Amoako holds a BSc. Degree in Management with Computing (Marketing) from Regent University College of Science and Technology.

He also holds an MBA in International Marketing from Staffordshire University and a member of CIM-UK, ICM-UK and C.I.P.R-UK.

Established in 1989, the CIMG Awards seeks to promote high professional standards and to encourage excellence among marketing practitioners, and other objectives.

The Awards are widely recognized as a benchmark of marketing excellence in corporate Ghana.

Individual and corporate CIMG awardees are expected to have demonstrated marketing innovation, technological innovation, geographical coverage, outstanding contribution to national development, societal impact, marketplace success, market growth, customer care schemes among other criteria.