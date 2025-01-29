Edward Bawa Appointed Acting CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

Edward Bawa has officially assumed the role of Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), marking a significant moment for Ghana’s energy sector.

In a statement following his appointment, Bawa expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him to lead the corporation, which plays a crucial role in managing the country’s petroleum resources.

Bawa, who previously served as a lawmaker for Bongo, emphasized that his primary objective is to build on GNPC’s core mission of sustainably exploring, developing, and managing petroleum resources for the benefit of all Ghanaians. “I am committed to ensuring that GNPC continues to be a catalyst for national development while maintaining our values of professionalism, innovation, and environmental stewardship,” he said.

The new acting CEO outlined his vision of positioning GNPC as a global leader in the oil and gas industry, with a focus on enhancing the quality of life for Ghanaians. A key part of this vision, he explained, is to strengthen partnerships and attract investments in the sector. “By working together, we can expand our resource base, enhance exploration and production, and create new opportunities for value addition across the petroleum value chain,” Bawa said.

Bawa’s strategic approach includes prioritizing initiatives that align with the evolving global energy landscape. He plans to leverage cutting-edge technologies, attract top talent, and uphold the highest standards of corporate governance. His aim is to not only meet current energy demands but also contribute to a sustainable and inclusive energy future for Ghana.

With an emphasis on collaboration and excellence, Bawa is determined to unlock the full potential of Ghana’s petroleum resources. By fostering a culture of innovation and strong partnerships, he believes that GNPC will drive growth, enhance energy security, and support the country’s economic prosperity. Through these efforts, Bawa envisions a bright future for both GNPC and the nation as a whole.