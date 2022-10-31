Edward Osagyefo Pulls Over 1200 Ghanaians In Qatar To Support Black Stars

We Need Peace Group in Doha Qatar in collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of African Youth Peace Campina and Chairman of We Need Peace Group, Edward Osagyefo has made history by bringing Ghanaians living and working in Qatar under one umbrella to amass massive support for the Black Stars in the upcoming World Cup.

Edward Osagyefo who is also the President of African Alliance In the Middle East has won the hearts of many including Al Jazeera news, which featured his activities as far as preparations towards the World Cup is concerned.

He has collaborated with Jeremi Owusu, Founder of Ayew Fan Club and Ghana Kama Group Doha (Ghajam) to bring together over 1200 Ghanaians in Qatar Doha; wearing their Ghana colours, Red, Gold, Green and dead Black with a Star in the middle, to offer support for the Ghana Black Stars.

This has been considered the first in the history of any World Cup that a single Ghanaian was able to pull such a massive crowd in support of his Country.

In a telephone interview with Edward Osagyefo, he explained that although he has not received any support in terms of funding, he is doing so as a way of soliciting support for his country.

According to him, he is currently making trips to various states to bring together Ghanaian residents all in the interest of whipping up interest and support for the Ghana Black Stars in this year’s World Cup tournament.

Edward Osagyefo noted that he has travelled to almost all the eight municipalities including Al Shamal, Al Khor & Al Thakhira, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Rayyan, Doha (Ad Dawhah), Al Sheehaniya, and Al Wakra in Qatar to bring Ghanaians together.

He believes that for the Black Stars of Ghana to make it to the top, it would depend on the support they receive from Ghanaians and that “is just what I am doing,” he said.

He believes that the Black Stars, combining the experience of their debut in 2006 with the promise of their 2009 under-20 World Cup winning team, played organised, disciplined football and, after wins over Serbia and the USA, came within a handball of a place in the semi-finals, can make an impact in Qatar.

Edward Osagyefo

Edward Osagyefo is a musician who had launched a campaign for peace after the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa which sprouted across other African countries.

He has also released several songs and Peace Message across through the African continents on Xenophobia, Black Slavery and Racism.

Edward Osagyefo has won several awards including 2021 Discovery of The Year Award at the Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards, he also won three (3) Prestigious Awards within two months and had his Xenophobia track won awards for five times.