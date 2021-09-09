Edward Osagyefo Released Lovers Rock Banger “Makuul baby” Video

It is here finally!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Youth Peace Campaign and President of Pan African Alliance in the Middle East, Edward Osagyefo has officially released his new Lovers Rock banger “Makuul baby” video.

The track has already been trending on all digital platforms until today, he released the music Video to add more spice to the show and excite music lovers.

“Makuul baby” tells the story of true lovers and how to love in a relationship; with the theme centering on how distance in a relationship mustn’t be problem and a barrier.

Lovers must consider to show love to each other without conditions.

The Song which is a blend of English, Twi and French languages is being downloaded by many music lovers who already fell in love with the new track as it hits the airwaves soon.

Edward Osagyefo has won the name the Musical Eagle with his exploits in the music industry.

Click, download, watch and listen to “Makuul baby”

By Prosper Agbenyega