Edward Osagyefo releases ‘MAMA’ to honour mothers

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Youth Peace Campaign and President of Pan African Alliance in the Middle East, Edward Osagyefo has released an amazing song in honour of mothers.

The song, “MAMA” produced by Skybeatz was released today, Mothers’ day.

According to him, he chose to release the song today not only to honour mothers but all women especially his own mother.

He recounted the suffering, commitment, dedication and sacrifices his mother and for that matter, his mother makes towards the upbringing and growth of their children.