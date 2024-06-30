Edwin Gadayi and Mary Boakye Triumph at 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Championships

The 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Championships concluded with thrilling performances by Edwin Gadayi and Mary Boakye, who emerged victorious in the senior male and female categories.

Held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the event showcased top-tier athleticism and fierce competition under the patronage of Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports.

In the senior male category, Edwin Gadayi of the Ashanti Region blazed to victory with a time of 10.24 seconds, outpacing Sarfo Ansah and Michael Cudjoe. Gadayi, expressing joy at achieving his mission, now sets his sights on representing Ghana at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Mary Boakye of the Ghana Armed Forces dominated the senior female race, clocking 11.43 seconds. Her performance surpassed Janet Mensah and Nassera Quansah, highlighting her current form and prowess in sprinting.

The event also featured electrifying finals in the under 15 and 18 categories, showcasing the next generation of Ghanaian sprinting talent. Francis Cudjoe, Florence Dartey, Abubakar Hamzah, and Abigail Aboagye were among the standout young athletes who clinched titles in their respective age groups.

The event was organized by Mr. Reks Brobby and received support from GNPC and Adidas, enhancing its stature as a premier platform for athletic excellence in Ghana. The championship’s success underscored its role in promoting and nurturing sprinting talent nationwide.

Edwin Gadayi wins the senior male category with a time of 10.24 seconds.

Mary Boakye claims victory in the senior female category, finishing in 11.43 seconds.

Young athletes shine in the under-15 and under-18 finals, showcasing promising talent.

The event was praised by participants and dignitaries alike for its organization and competitive spirit.

This recap captures the excitement and achievements of the 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Championships, celebrating Ghana’s sprinting champions and promising future stars.