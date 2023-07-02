Edwin Gadayi runs 9.84 secs to win 2023 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human, Kumasi Open

Hot favorite, Edwin Gadayi of Ackon Track & Field on Saturday ran over the tracks and his challengers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in unique fashion, registering a good time of 9.84 seconds to win the 2023 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human, Kumasi Open 100 meters dash.

He was followed by KNUST duo Enoch Fosuhene and George Appiah who did 10.33 seconds and 10.35 seconds respectively.

Janet Mensah of the Speedsters Club in Kumasi was timed 11.34 seconds to win the senior ladies race, beating Anita Afrifa of All Nations University at 11.66 seconds and Amanda Yeboah of St. Louis who did 12.03 seconds.

Here are full results of the GNPC GFH Kumasi Open Meet Held @ The Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Handtime Results

U15 – Boys

1st. Felix Anorigiya, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (11.27s)

2nd. Albert Abofla, Police Experiment, Bono (11.38s)

3rd. Stephen Oppong, Knust Basic, Ashanti (11.70s)

U15 Girls

1st. Oforiwaa Keziah, Bono Athletics Club, Bono (12.46s)

2nd. Serwaa A. Ernestina, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (12.47s)

3rd. Ofosua Adelaide, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (12.54s)

U18 Boys

1st. Issac Sarfo, Okess, Ashanti (10.33s)

2nd. Moses Mbila, Hunting Club, Ashanti (10.62s)

3rd. Abdul Munumi Rahman, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (10.67s)

U18 Girls

1st. Florence Agyemang, KASS, Ashanti (11.68s)

2nd. Aisha Ibrahim, St. Louis Girls SHS, Ashanti ( 11.97s)

3rd. Fulera Sulemana, Kintampo School, Bono East (12.35s)

Seniors- Males

1st. Edwin Gadayi, Ackon Track & Field, Ashanti (9.84s)

2nd. Enoch Fosuhene, KNUST, Ashanti (10.33s)

3rd. George Appiah, KNUST, Ashanti (10.35s)

Seniors – Females

1st. Janet Mensah, Speedsters Club, Ashanti (11.39s)

2nd. Anita Afrifa, All Nations University, Ashanti (11.66s)

3rd. Amanda Yeboah, St Louis Girls SHS, Ashanti (12.03s)

The Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GNPC, GCB, Goil, Adidas, Pippa’s Gym, Morning King, Wrenco, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance,

The event is supported by the LOC of African Games 2023, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ghana Athletics and the Ghana Olympic Committee.