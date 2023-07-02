Edwin Gadayi wins 2023 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human in Kumasi 

Edwin Gadayi of Ackon Track and Field Club won the 100 metres race of the Ashanti Region edition of the Ghana’s Fastest Human (GFH) race held in Kumasi on Saturday.

He ran a time of 9.84s followed by KNUST duo Enoch Fosuhene and George Appiah who ran 10.33s and 10.35s for the second and third place respectively.

In the Female Senior Category, Janet Mensah of the Speedsters Club came first with a time of 11.33s followed by Anita Afrifa of All Nations University with a time of 11.66s and Amanda Yeboah of St. Louis came third with a time of 12.03s respectively.

The competition was sponsored by GNPC, GCB, Goil, Adidas, Pippa’s Gym, Morning King, Wrenco, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance and supported by the Local Organising Committee of African Games 2023, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ghana Athletics and the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Here are the full results;

U15-Boys

1st Felix Anorigiya, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (11.27s)

2nd Albert Abofla, Police Experiment, Bono (11.38s)

3rd Stephen Oppong, Knust Basic, Ashanti (11.70s)

U15-Girls

1st Oforiwaa Keziah, Bono Athletics Club, Bono (12.46s)

2nd Serwaa A. Ernestina, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (12.47s)

3rd Ofosua Adelaide, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (12.54s)

U-18 Boys

1st Issac Sarfo, Okess, Ashanti (10.33s)

2nd Moses Mbila, Hunting Club, Ashanti (10.62s)

3rd Abdul Munumi Rahman, Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, Bono (10.67s)

U-18 Girls

1st Florence Agyemang, KASS, Ashanti (11.68s)

2nd Aisha Ibrahim, St. Louis Girls SHS, Ashanti (11.97s)

3rd Fulera Sulemana, Kintampo School, Bono East (12.35s)

Senior-Famales

1st Edwin Gadayi, Ackon Track & Field, Ashanti (9.84s)

2nd Enoch Fosuhene, KNUST, Ashanti (10.33s)

3rd George Appiah, KNUST, Ashanti (10.35s)

Senior-Females

1st Janet Mensah, Speedsters Club, Ashanti (11.39s)

2nd Anita Afrifa, All Nations University, Ashanti (11.66s)

3rd Amanda Yeboah, St Louis Girls SHS, Ashanti (12.03s)

GNA

WE

