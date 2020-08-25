Edwin Gyasi
Edwin Gyasi

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has completed his move to Turkish lower tier side Yilport Samsunspor.

The 29-year old signed a two year deal with the club with an option for a further year.

He joins the as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia last month.

The former AZ Alkmaar striker was previously being linked with a move to giants Besiktas JK with reports suggesting he agreed a two-year deal.

However, a deal could not happen with the Black and Whites signing compatriot Bernard Mensah.

The FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar youth player managed only three appearances in the Bulgarian league last season.

He has also had stints with De Graafschap, Roda JC, Heracles Almelo, Aalesund and FC Dallas.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.