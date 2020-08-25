Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has completed his move to Turkish lower tier side Yilport Samsunspor.

The 29-year old signed a two year deal with the club with an option for a further year.

He joins the as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia last month.

The former AZ Alkmaar striker was previously being linked with a move to giants Besiktas JK with reports suggesting he agreed a two-year deal.

However, a deal could not happen with the Black and Whites signing compatriot Bernard Mensah.

The FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar youth player managed only three appearances in the Bulgarian league last season.

He has also had stints with De Graafschap, Roda JC, Heracles Almelo, Aalesund and FC Dallas.