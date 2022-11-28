Edwin Provencal Emerges Petroleum CEO Of The Year 2022

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company, BOST, Edwin Alfred Provencal was named the Petroleum Sector Chief Executive Officer of the Year, 2021. The honour was bestowed on him at the Ghana Energy Awards which event was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Friday 25th November 2022.

The Ghana Energy Awards is a prestigious award which looks at the contributions of companies, agencies and individuals in the country’s energy sector and bestows honours on those who distinguish themselves in their fields of endeavor.

Among the companies and agencies that were nominated for various categories of honors under the GEA Awards included the National Petroleum Authority, NPA, Ghana Gas Company Limited, Petroleum Commission, Energy Commission, Bui Power Authority, Electricity Company of Ghana, Ghana Grid Company and other SOEs in the energy sector. Private companies like Bulk Oil Distribution Companies, Petrosol, and TotalEnergies among others were also nominated for various honors.’

Of the many possible reasons, the massive turnaround at BOST from a loss-making entity to a profit of One Hundred and Sixty Million Cedis (GHS160 Million) and the revival of three defunct depots, both petroleum product pipelines of the company, and the resumption of marine operations on the Volta Lake were hinted to be among the reasons for the honour bestowed on Edwin Alfred Provencal as the CEO of the year for the Petroleum Sector.

On the sidelines, the Managing Director of BOST expressed gratitude for the award and praised his staff and management team for their wonderful contributions towards this feat. He further assured that the team at BOST will leave no stone unturned in their bid to ensure that the mandate of BOST is providing fuel security for the nation is achieved in full.

The Board Chairman of BOST, Mr. Ekow Hackman who witnessed the event further assured that the heat is on and BOST is on track towards becoming a beacon of excellence in the running of State-Owned Enterprises in the country. He was sure in the next couple of years, BOST will become a household name when it comes to institutions that adhere to the positive emerging trends in corporate governance.