Edwina Assan chairs AGI’s Garments, Textiles, Leather sector

Madam Edwina Assan, the Textile Designer and Managing Director of Edtex Limited, a handmade textile designing and producing company in Accra, has been elected Chairperson for the Garments, Textiles and Leather Sector of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

Madam Assan succeeds Mrs Doris Kessie, the immediate past Chairperson , and would serve for two years before the next elections.

The AGI is made up of manufacturing and services industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronic and electricals, agro-processing, agribusiness, garments, textiles and leather, information technology, telecommunications, utilities, transport, construction, banking and advertising.

The Garments, Textiles and Leather Sector is responsible for ensuring the interests of members were paramount, be it advocacy or manufacturing concerns.

Madam Assan, after the elections in Accra, shared with the Ghana News Agency her priority initiatives, saying: “We will focus a lot on technology for everything; from production to sales, to increase our market share especially in the USA where we have just two per cent of the business there.”

“We need to increase our export market share and I have identified strategic partners that we can form alliances with to identify the right market and distributors to improve upon our two per cent share of the American market.”

“Several identified distributors are ready to partner with us to increase our market in the USA and other strategic markets in Europe.”

She expressed her intention to introduce business incubators and service centers where members could go for skills training from technical instructors and guidance in business methods.

“There are some machinery and equipment that are too expensive to acquire by individuals and the centre will house such machinery for use by members.”

She said the Sector fell under the strategic anchor industries, which the Ministry of Trade was focusing on, and urged stakeholders to follow up to ensure all members benefitted.

There is the provision of the free zone, and industrial estate space for all to benefit from. Let’s start to think big.”