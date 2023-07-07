Edwino collaborates with Yung Baller on Hit Single “Justina”

Ghanaian singer Edwino has teamed up with Sierra Leonean rising star Yung Baller to deliver an electrifying collaboration on their new hit single, “Justina.”

The dynamic duo combines their unique talents to create a mesmerizing musical experience that is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Edwino, known for his soulful and versatile voice, has garnered widespread acclaim for his previous releases and powerful performances.

His distinct style and ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level have solidified his position as one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents.

Yung Baller, an emerging force in the music industry, has quickly made a name for himself with his infectious energy and captivating stage presence.

With a growing fan base and undeniable talent, Yung Baller has been making waves in the Ghanaian music scene, and his collaboration with Edwino is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike.

“Justina,” the highly anticipated joint effort between Edwino and Yung Baller, promises to be a game-changer in the Afrobeat genre.

The track seamlessly blends catchy melodies, rhythmic beats, and heartfelt lyrics, showcasing the exceptional vocal abilities and artistic prowess of both artists.

With its infectious groove and captivating storytelling, “Justina” is poised to become an instant hit.