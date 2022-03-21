EFCC arrests former governor on corruption charges

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Saturday that Willie Obiano, a former governor of Nigeria’s southeast state of Anambra, is in custody for questioning on corruption charges.

Obiano was arrested at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos Thursday and brought to Abuja, the Nigerian capital, Friday morning, said Wilson Uwujaren, a spokesperson for the anti-graft agency.

“The former governor is currently in our custody undergoing interrogation, and I can not say exactly when he will be released. I don’t know how long the exercise will take, ” said the spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, Obiano had been on the watch list for a while, and as governor, Obiano’s immunity had kept him from being arrested for some time until he left office Thursday.

Uwujaren said the commission had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to provide information on the former governor's movement out of the country.