Effective 15 August betting and lotteries wins in Ghana will attract 10% tax

Starting from August 15, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will commence the implementation of a 10% withholding tax on all gross gaming winnings.

The new policy outlined by GRA entails applying the withholding tax to profits earned following each gaming win. Consequently, the prevailing 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on stakes will no longer be applicable.

This adjustment aligns with a modification made to the Income Tax Act 2023 (No.2), Act 1094. Edward Gyamerah, the Commissioner for the Domestic Tax Revenue Division at GRA, emphasized the significance of adhering to this policy during a media interaction.

He explained that gaming entities that do not conform to this new directive will face penalties, including the potential revocation of their licenses.

Edward cautioned, “Effective from August 15, we anticipate that when remitting payments, a 10 percent withholding will be submitted to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). As designated withholding agents, the responsibility lies with you to execute the withholding procedure. Should you neglect this obligation, based on our discussions and in collaboration with the gaming commission, rest assured that your licenses may be rescinded.”

In addition to this, the GRA unveiled the incorporation of fresh excise duties on beverages as part of the revisions made to the Income Tax Act. Nelson Bright Atsu, who leads the Compliance Excise Unit at GRA, disclosed that fruit juices, grapes, and vegetable juices that lack fermentation and are devoid of added spirits or sugar will now incur a 20% excise duty. He also indicated that the excise duty on other beverages has been increased from 17.5% to 20%.