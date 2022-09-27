Effia-Kwesimintim Municipal Assembly supports 438 LEAP beneficiaries

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, has so far provided financial support to some 438 extremely poor individuals within the Municipality.

The beneficiaries drawn from nine communities, consist of 63 males and 375 females.

Mr Kojo Acquah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of EKMA, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said from January 2020 till date, the Assembly had disbursed a total amount of GHC242,395.92 to the 438 beneficiaries.

He indicated that the LEAP Programme was instituted to, among others, alleviate the hardships of the beneficiaries and to enable them access healthcare.

The MCE said the Assembly was waiting to receive funds from the Government this year to undertake more disbursement exercises to alleviate their hardship and ensure access to healthcare services.

Mr Acquah announced that the two Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Municipality had recorded high enrollment by the introduction of the Government’s Free Senior High School Policy.

He said some 5,650 students, consisting of 3,746 and 1,904 females, had benefited from the programme in the Municipality.