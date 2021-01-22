The Management of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital has celebrated the lives and contribution of 39 out-going professionals who have successfully ended their mandatory service term with the facility.

The retirees were presented with citations, various home appliances to signify how their contribution to medical care in the Region was deeply appreciated.

Addressing the retirees, Dr. Joseph Tambil, the Medical Director of the Hospital said, “We are forever indebted to you for your selfless contribution to quality health care delivery and we cannot pay you enough”.

He said despite the somewhat unfavourable conditions under which they discharged their duties, they kept the fate, braced the odds, and soldier to the end… prevailing conditions did not deter you but you have done a yeoman’s job by soldering to the end, ‘ayekoo’.

The Hospital website was also launched where clients could visit for information on services available, doctors on call, and even schedule appointments online for health care.

Dr. Tambil urged the public to patronize the website to help the Hospital serve them better.