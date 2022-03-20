Effiakuma Sensitized On Opportunities In Technical Field

The School Community Outreach Project, under the World University Services of Canada, has sensitised young women at Effiakuma in the Western Region on opportunities in the technical field, which they could take advantage of to enhance employment and reduce poverty.

Nana Ama Mensah, the Project Coordinator of Farm Radio International, an implementing partner of the project, addressing the girls, said girls in Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi would also benefit to reduce rural urban drift.

“The aim is to break some cultural limitations placed on women and advance inclusive market approach that offered opportunities and growth for the male and female,” she said.

Mrs Victoria Araba Dennis, the Executive Director of the African Women International, also an implementing partner, said trade areas like welding, mechanical engineering, draughtmanship, and computer engineering could also be done by women.

Mr John Buckman, the Presiding Member for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to acquire a vocation and become self-sufficient.

“Now there is nothing like white colour opportunities…our youth must begin seeing these realities and turn their own fortunes around,” he said.

Nii Kpani Addy, the Deputy Head of the Sekondi/Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, encouraged the participants to network and build partnerships to propel business growth.