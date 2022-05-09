Efficiently use Case Tracking System to track criminals

Residents of Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region have lauded the Case Tracking System (CTS) project and called for its efficient implementation to monitor suspected criminals hiding in border communities.

Launched in 2018, the CTS is an integrated software that tracks criminal cases in the justice delivery system from inception until their disposition.

Supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the implementation of the pilot project, among other objectives, seeks to provide a common platform for easy tracking of cases and communication between the justice delivery institutions.

At a public sensitisation meeting on the CTS, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and the justice delivery system, at Sampa on the Ghana-Cote D’Ivoire frontier, the residents said the CTS would empower them with relevant information on suspected criminals to support the police to track them.

The meeting was organised with support from USAID, the Commonwealth Rights Initiative (CHRI), a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with MIHOSO International Foundation, its local partner.

It was attended by the traditional authorities, teachers, artisans, market women and assembly members.

Many of the residents who spoke during an open forum noted that Sampa was experiencing rapid population growth and becoming cosmopolitan due to its closeness to neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire and consequently turning into a hideout for criminals.

“There are unapproved routes to enter Ivory Coast, so Sampa and its environs are becoming a hideout for suspected criminals because they can easily flee and hide in the neighbouring country,” Mr John Aseidu, a participant, told the Ghana News Agency.

“We meet all sorts of people with strange characters but who are you to question them because we share a common border, and trade with our Ivory Coast neighbours,” Mr Mensah Gyan, a staff of the Jaman North District Assembly, stated.

Mr Albert Agyei Oppong, a Clerk at the Sampa District Court, expressed concern over the rising cases of motor traffic offences in the area, thereby over-stretching the workload of the District Court.

He said the court building was always overcrowded because of limited space and appealed to the Assembly to facilitate its relocation process to the new building.

Touching on the use of ADR, Mr Oppong reminded the residents that court processes were always costly, and urged them to opt for the ADR mechanisms in settling minor offences.

Mr Thomas Benarkuu, the Programmes Director of MIHOSO, said the CHRI, through the NGO, was implementing the Case Tracking System at Jaman South, Sunyani West and Berekum Municipalities, as well as Jaman North in the Bono Region.

He called on all to develop interest and support the project implementation to promote transparency and accountability and generate instant reports on crime to guide and decision-making.