Effiduase chief commends Muslims and Christians for peaceful co-existence

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of Asante Effiduase, has expressed happiness over the peaceful co-existence between Muslims, Christians and the traditional council.

This, he said, had not only brought peace, love, togetherness and sense of belonging, but also effective collaboration, which had promoted development in the communities.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s Odwira festival at Effiduase, he said the traditional council would continue to work and collaborate with all key stakeholders to speed up the development process in the area.

Nana Adu Ameyaw said festivals were not only held to exuberate traditional culture, but they also help to promote acceptable socio-cultural and moral values in the society.

“We believe celebration of this festival would promote traditions and practice of culture of the nation,” He added.

The week-long festival will be climaxed with a durbar of the chiefs and people on October 02 2021, at Effiduase.

Nana Adu Ameyaw stressed the need for the country to embrace traditional culture in the governance system, since that was the direct institution the forefathers of the country used to promote peace, love, unity and development in their time.

Nana Adu Ameyaw pointed out that the essence of the festival was to bring the people from the area together and unite for common cause of socio-economic development as well as establish a formidable platform to attract investments to the area.

He called on indigenes of Effiduase both home and abroad to actively participate in the festival to ensure its success.