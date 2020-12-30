The Effiduase Diocese of the Methodist Church has launched the first edition of its quarterly newsletter at a ceremony at Effiduase.

The newsletter named “Wesley Trumpet” will serve as a medium to educate, inform and disciple its readers and members to conform to the image of Jesus Christ, the son of God.

Right Reverend Robert Osborn Eshun, Diocesan Bishop of the church, speaking at the launch in the Sekyere East District, said the newsletter was not only going to educate and inform readers on activities on evangelism, discipleship and infrastructural development within the Effiduase Diocese.

It would also inspire and encourage articles of socio-economic and governance issues that mattered to the people.

He said the first edition which was launched contained features and articles on this year’s Christmas, health, education and evangelism in the diocese.

It also included issues on Christian leadership, agriculture, investments and various dumb-founding testimonies from members within the diocese upon their encounter with Jesus Christ.

“What makes the “Wesleyan Trumpet” different and exclusive from all other newsletters from other Dioceses is that authors and contributions to the articles and features of this Newsletter are professionals from across the Connexion and other parts of the globe,” Rt. Rev. Eshun stated.

Very Reverend Joseph Kojo Gally, the Synod Secretary of the Diocese, said the newsletter would also integrate the contributions of members of the church and traditional leaders within communities in the Diocese.

He urged the youth to contribute their quota to the development of the church and the nation since they were the foundation of the church and nation-building.