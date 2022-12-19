Effiduase, Kumasi Hosting The National Cultural Games Finals

The end of the year Cultural Games finals between Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region will be held in Effiduasi in Kumasi and this Grand Finals of the Cultural Games will start and end in December 28 and 29, 2022 respectively, under the auspices of the Cultural Games Association – this Association is in partnership with the Ghana Education Service, National Sports Authority and the National Commission on Culture.

The historic national first Cultural Games finals will be attended by officials from the Agencies of the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ministry Education and the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs. Other key dignitaries who may physically be presence or be represented are the Chairman of the Council of State and Paramount Chief of Juaben – Nana Otuo Sriboe II, Board Member of the National Peace Council and Paramount Chief of Asokore Traditional Council – Nana Dr. Susubribi Krobea Asante II, Paramount Chief Kumawu, and the Chief of Effiduasi.

The Cultural Games Association which has astonishingly diversified its cultural activities in fulfilment of its core objective has transformed the cultural games and sports to the appreciation of the Ghana government sports and cultural agencies. The Association also appreciate its strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education (Ghana Education Service) that eases the Association’s contacts with the High Schools for training, selection of qualified players and participation in the Cultural Games tournament.

In the Chaskele Sports, the expectations of winning the first national trophy from the Greater Accra camp are widespread and high. The Ashantis look forward to winning the Ampe Sports at all cost but not sure what would the final outcome in both the Catapult Game and Chaskele Sports. In Greater Accra, they believe the procedure they used for selection in getting qualified players through the funding, technical advise and other training support from the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly remains unknown to their counterpart in Kumasi and the uncertainty in the Ashantis camp is clearly different.

Sports enthusiasts and followers in Ghana can look forward to the Chaskele Sports in first national tournament, and this is the first African ‘‘developed’’ sports designed by the Cultural Games Association to play in a full park. The media and most precisely the sports writers and reporters are showing a huge sighs of relief at some of the positive creative developments in Ghanaian cultural games, and many are witnessing prematch commentaries and interviews on the streets social centres in Effiduasi and these are clear indications of the media support and patronage in the Cultural Games.

Both the Cultural Games Association with its current President Nana Boateng Gyimah II and the Ministry of youth and Sports through the National Sports Authority deserve commendation for strengthening the interest and increasing the level participations in the cultural games and sports amongst the people in Ghana and abroad.