Efforts being taken to address Agyinasare-Nogokpo impasse – Peace Council

The National Peace Council (NPC) says it has commenced efforts to address an impasse between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Leader of the Perez Chapel International and the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities.

“Recognising the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, the NPC , in pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, appeals to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation,” a statement signed by Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman, NPC said.

It also informed the public that the Volta Regional Peace Council had begun the process to engage the parties for amicable redress

At a Summit held recently at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, the Archbishop preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces and cited several examples to support his teaching.

Following the publication of the video online, the Church leader has come under heavy criticism in the media, resulting in reaction from the people of Nogokpo, including statements from the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbi Saba V.

The statement said the attention of the Council had been drawn to statements that had been made by some religious personalities in the country regarding the same issue.

It called on all those affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter.

The statement urged the media and all those who made statements on the matter to exercise maximum restraint in their narratives to protect the peace, stability and integrity of Ghana.

It reminded Ghanaians of how far we have come as one nation, living together as one people for many years,” it said.