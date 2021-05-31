Mr. Kwame Agbodzah, Member of Parliament for Adaklu has observed that academicians and artisans are needed to play diverse roles in the accelerated development of the country.

He said both professions played important roles in the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Agbodzah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said their importance could not be overemphasised.

He said he would use part of his Common Fund in the next three years to support between 500 and 2000 youth in the Adaklu district to undergo apprenticeship in various vocations.

The MP said the services of artisans were baldy needed in the country and appealed to the youth in the area to take advantage of the opportunity to learn a trade to be gainfully employed.

Mr. Agbodzah advised those without any employable skills and were drifting to the urban centres for nonexistent jobs to give the idea a second thought.

He said he would also use a percentage of the Fund to improve infrastructure in schools in the district and also assist brilliant but needy students.

Mr. Agbodzah called on the Adaklu District Assembly to invest a percentage of its Internally Generated Fund in the human resource development of the district.